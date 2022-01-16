Parked vehicle in Decatur peppered with gunfire, police report

DECATUR — Police responding to multiple reports of shots fired in Decatur Saturday night found a vehicle that had been peppered with bullet holes.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said the sport utility vehicle, parked in a driveway in the 1400 block of East Riverside Avenue, had seven bullet holes shot through its rear hatch door, shattering the door glass.

Earles said the gunfire was reported around 9 p.m. and the 29-year-old vehicle owner told police he had no idea why a gunman would target his SUV. Patrol officers also reported finding several spent 9mm shell casings in the roadway.

