Parked vehicle in Decatur peppered with gunfire, police say

DECATUR — Police responding to multiple reports of shots fired in Decatur Saturday night found a vehicle that had been peppered with bullet holes.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said the sport utility vehicle, parked in a driveway in the 1400 block of East Riverside Avenue, had seven bullet holes shot through its rear hatch door, shattering the door glass.

Wounded Decatur man hit in exchange of gunfire, police report

Earles said the gunfire was reported around 9 p.m. and the 29-year-old vehicle owner told police he had no idea why a gunman would target his SUV. Patrol officers also reported finding several spent 9mm shell casings in the roadway.

This video released by the Decatur Police Department contains video and audio from Jan. 8, when an officer identified as six-year veteran Stephanie Vail was shot during pursuit of a suspect. Warning: Some viewers may find this footage disturbing.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

