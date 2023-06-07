DECATUR — A partially collapsed building has shut down traffic near the intersection of Eldorado and Jasper streets and will keep the latter street closed for the immediate future.

The vacant former Wake The Dead building was slated for complete demolition later this week, according to an officer at the scene.

Demolition prep work was done early on Wednesday. Sometime after 1:00 p.m., part of the roof collapsed, crumbling parts of the exterior walls and sending bricks flying into Jasper Street.

"[The west-facing wall is] broken and leaning outward now because the roof is starting to collapse and push the wall out," said Sergeant Brandon Rolfs with the Decatur Police Department. "So until this is all stabilized, which probably means tearing it down, we're not going to be able to take a chance of the public being injured or property being damaged."

No people were injured after the partial collapse. One employee had been working on the scene early in the morning, Rolfs said, but he was gone on his lunch break when the incident occurred.

Some Ameren and Xfinity lines were partially damaged in the collapse. Crews were on scene to restore service as of 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, traffic heading northbound on Jasper Street is being redirected westward onto Eldorado Street. Traffic heading eastbound on Eldorado is blocked off at Witt Street, and traffic heading westbound is blocked off at Illinois Street.

Motorist are encouraged to take an alternate route.

Rolfs said it appears traffic on both lanes of Jasper Street will need to be blocked off until the building is demolished due to the threat of bricks and other building materials falling into the street.

"Until this is stable and there's no threat to the public, we will not be able to open up these lanes of traffic next to it," Rolfs said.

This story will be updated.

