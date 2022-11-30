Passenger denies tossing guns in 100 mph police pursuit

DECATUR — Samuel A. Lee told a judge Wednesday he was innocent of charges that accuse him of trying to get rid of illegally owned handguns by tossing them out the window of a car fleeing from Decatur police at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Lee, 28, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to two charges of armed violence and a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Police said he was also arrested while clutching a satchel holding 3½ ounces of cannabis, divided up into 15 bags, along with $888 in $20 bills, and Lee denied a further charge of being a drug dealer.

Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try Lee after hearing evidence from Detective Philip Ganley. He told Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Thomas Wheeler that the arrest of Lee dates to the night of Nov. 11 when members of the police Community Action Team, which targets gun violence, had a vehicle under surveillance in a bar parking lot.

Ganley said Lee was a passenger in the vehicle which, after leaving the bar and blowing through two stop signs, accelerated away at a high rate of speed as a following squad car tried to pull it over.

“And was the pursuit terminated because of the vehicle running the red light at North 22nd Street and East Pershing Road at 100 mph?” Wheeler asked.

Ganley said it was, but the pursued car didn‘t get far: it crashed shortly afterward, smashing into large landscaping rocks in a yard in the 3100 block of East Robin Drive.

Lee and the driver, later identified as Jamaal Jackson, both took off on foot but were chased down. Ganley said a police dog used his nose to sniff out the tossed weapons, both fully loaded, which were found within 200 feet of the vehicle having been thrown out the car window.

Ganley said one of the weapons checked to have been stolen from Kentucky and Lee, who has previous convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and witness harassment, isn’t allowed to own either of them.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, on cross-examination, asked how Ganley could be so sure it was the defendant who had thrown the guns out, and was told they lay on the ground on the passenger side of the fleeing vehicle.

Ganley confirmed that he had not seen Lee tossing the firearms and also acknowledged the defendant told arresting officers he was only in the car because he “just happened to catch a ride from the driver as they were leaving the bar.”

Forbes scheduled the case for a pretrial hearing Jan. 23. Lee remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $150,000, requiring him to post a $15,000 bond to be released.

Jackson, 30, the alleged driver, is jailed in lieu of bail set at $200,000 and is due to be arraigned Dec. 13 on two counts each of being an armed habitual criminal and armed violence.