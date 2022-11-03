 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Passenger dies after vehicle collides with Decatur man's truck, police report

CHAMPAIGN — State Police said a Decatur truck driver refused medical attention after he was involved in a crash early Thursday on Interstate 57 northbound near Champaign that resulted in the death of a Cicero man.

A news release said the fatally injured man, aged 23, was a passenger in a box truck that ran into the back of the semitruck being driven by the 78-year-old Decatur man.

The driver of the box truck, a 23-year-old man from Cicero, was taken to hospital with what police described as non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the collision happened about 4:45 a.m. and the box truck overturned into the median before coming to rest on its passenger side.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

