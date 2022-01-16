Passerby alerts families to blaze in Assumption apartment building

ASSUMPTION — Firefighters are praising the actions of a passing shift worker early Saturday who banged on doors to awaken families in Assumption and warn them their apartment building was on fire.

Assumption Fire and Ambulance District Chief Herb Palmer said the GSI factory employee, on his way to a 5 a.m. shift, saw smoke billowing from the four-unit, single-story apartment building at 122 S. Oak St.

“He pounded on the doors to awaken everyone and he had everybody out except for one person in one apartment,” Palmer added. “And two of our firemen went in and got that guy out; nobody was injured.”

Firefighters singled the passerby out for praise on their Facebook page, offering him a “huge thank you” for his efforts. “He was definitely there at the right time,” Palmer said.

Firefighters had been paged out at 4:30 a.m. and arrived to see smoke and flames breaking through the west end of the roof of the building.

“I would say most of the fire was up in the attic area between the roof and the ceilings of the apartments,” Palmer said. “I believe the building is a total loss due to the damage to the roof and all the water damage.”

He said an expert from the State Fire Marshal's Office isn’t due to inspect the fire site until Tuesday, but the chief believes the cause was accidental. Palmer said the fire appeared to have flared from a stove area in one of the apartments.

“There is no suggestion the cause was suspicious,” he said.

Firefighters were on the scene until 10 a.m. Saturday and had mutual aid help from Moweaqua and Pana.

The fire displaced four adults, a 3-year-old child and a dog and a cat. Palmer, speaking Sunday, said he understood all had found alternate accommodation.

