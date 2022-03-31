'Pat Doe' wired drug buys lead to arrest of Decatur man, police report

DECATUR — Police said they arrested a Decatur man after making two controlled cocaine buys using a “Pat Doe” customer who worked for them and who was wired for sound and video.

The purchases on April 21, 2020, and May 7, 2020, involved cocaine that was field-tested positive and weighed 14.6 grams in the first buy and 12.6 grams in he second.

“In the video of the controlled purchases (the man) could be identified as the subject who sold Doe the cocaine,” said the affidavit which was signed by Officer Joshua Davis.

“During both controlled purchases, Doe contacted (the man) on the same cellular telephone number to arrange the purchase of the cocaine and both controlled purchases took place in the driveway of the (man’s) residence,” Davis added.

The man was arrested March 7, 2022 and booked on a preliminary charge of drug dealing. The reason for the delay in arresting him wasn’t explained in the affidavit, although often such cases are frequently delayed while waiting for State Police Crime Lab processing results.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed the man is free after posting a $7,500 bond on bail set at $75,000.

Davis noted the man has two previous convictions for dealing in cocaine and the latest one, dating to 2011, saw him sentenced to 17 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty in Macon County Circuit Court.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

