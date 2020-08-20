Peace of mind: People line up for free COVID-19 testing in Decatur

Efforts to provide county-wide testing have been underway since COVID began and "there are things in the works to bring testing out to the community here locally," she said.

"I'm not going to speak on those myself because the health department's not actually doing that, so I will wait until they put some more information out about that," she said. "But I will say it's a collaboration through various partners and there should be more communication coming out soon."

Elsewhere in the area, the Moultrie County Health Department announced its building will be closed to the public because of a coronavirus exposure in its office.

“Sometimes the enemy is closer than one thinks,” officials said at the outset of a news release announcing operation changes.

“It is essential that we continue to serve our county to the best of our ability during this critical period,” said Administrator Angela Hogan.

The building will be closed to the public through Thursday, Aug. 27. Until then, the health department will remain partially staffed and available for calls during regular business hours.