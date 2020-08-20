Peace of mind: People line up for free COVID-19 testing in Decatur

DECATUR — Among those coming to the Decatur Civic Center for free COVID-19 testing on Thursday was Brittany Wentworth.
"I'm not exceedingly concerned about my children, but I do have elderly people in my family that I very much care about," said Wentworth, 33, of Warrensburg. "It would bring peace of mind to be able to still see them and make sure we're safe to do so."
Wentworth, who has four children ranging in age from 6 months to 7-years-old, said there are family members she hasn't seen in person since the coronavirus pandemic began for fear of putting their health at risk.
The testing is done by the Illinois Department of Public Health from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is available through Tuesday, Aug. 25, in the Civic Center parking lot. Tests began Thursday morning and are done without appointment using nasal swabs while participants remain inside their vehicle. Protocol requires everyone to be wearing masks.
About a dozen vehicles were in line around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Wentworth says it's a good opportunity not only because it's free, but also because of the wide-range of hours she and all of the kids could get tests. She initially went Thursday morning, but the long line of cars made the afternoon visit more appealing.
Brandi Binkley, public health administrator for the Macon County Health Department, said the IDPH mobile unit can do 700 tests each day. Residents who are symptomatic, have been in contact with someone that's tested positive or have underlying health conditions are especially encouraged to get tested, Binkley said.
"Having just another local resource right now is beneficial and it's something that people can pretty easily go do," she said. "If they need it, they should certainly take advantage of it while it's here."
Binkley said local efforts to provide testing to county residents has been significant, considering that the number of positive Macon County cases began spiking in late July. The county health department reported "numbers on numerous days of high twenties and thirties, which is very concerning," Binkley said.
"We were also seeing additional contacts associated with cases," she said, noting the number of positive cases in the last few days have remained under 10. On Thursday, the health department reported five new cases, bringing its total to 788.
"It's great that we've had lower numbers, but it can grow and I don't want anyone to let their guard down at this point," she said. "It would put people's lives in danger."
The opportunity of free testing by IDPH is good timing, considering there's been a reported growth of gatherings and increased cases of contacts, as well as schools starting around the county, Binkley said.
Efforts to provide county-wide testing have been underway since COVID began and "there are things in the works to bring testing out to the community here locally," she said.
"I'm not going to speak on those myself because the health department's not actually doing that, so I will wait until they put some more information out about that," she said. "But I will say it's a collaboration through various partners and there should be more communication coming out soon."
Elsewhere in the area, the Moultrie County Health Department announced its building will be closed to the public because of a coronavirus exposure in its office.
“Sometimes the enemy is closer than one thinks,” officials said at the outset of a news release announcing operation changes.
“It is essential that we continue to serve our county to the best of our ability during this critical period,” said Administrator Angela Hogan.
The building will be closed to the public through Thursday, Aug. 27. Until then, the health department will remain partially staffed and available for calls during regular business hours.
“To every person in Moultrie County, the MCHD Staff greatly appreciates your patience and understanding during this challenging time,” Hogan said. “We are in this battle together, and our staff will continue to do our part to assist you in every way possible. Please do your part to protect each other and reduce the burden which COVID-19 places on our residents, schools, businesses and communities.”
Shelby County reported 11 new cases on Thursday. Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,832 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours. That brought the statewide total to 213,721 cases, including 7,833 deaths since the pandemic first hit the state.
Laboratories reported processing 51,612 specimens over the 24-hour period, the highest single-day total so far and the second consecutive day of tests topping 50,000. That brought the total number of tests performed since the pandemic began to over 3.5 million.
That translated to a one-day positivity rate of 3.5 percent. The statewide rolling seven-day average positivity rate for the Aug. 13-19 period was 4.4 percent.
Gov. Pritzker warns of a possible 'reversal' as COVID-19 numbers rise in Illinois
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
