Pedestrian fatally injured after being struck by car in Shelby County

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register to get your FREE content
Plus, skip the surveys on ALL articles!
SHELBYVILLE — An 84-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning along Illinois 16 near 2008 East Road in Shelby County.
According to an Illinois State Police news release, the man entered the roadway at 5:13 a.m. while retrieving his mail and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Briar True, 25, of Neoga.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified by authorities, died at the scene. True was not injured.
State Police said the crash is still under investigation.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Photos of Lake Shlebyviille
History Corner: A Look Back
Members of the Findlay basketball team fall into Lake Shelbyville with a little help from the Sullivan girls basketball team, who stayed dry on the dock. The teams were having their picture taken at the Eagle Creek resort when the horseplay erupted.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1978: Spectators watch boat racing on Lake Shelbyville.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
History Corner: A Look Back
1983: Tim Weller, 15, of Springfield and Kim Kaufman, 12, of Danville build a sand castle during "Construct the Corps Castle" competition at Lake Shelbyville Beach.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1990: The McQueen brothers, owner Dave, left, and his helper, Doug, provide a sure sign of warmer weather as they put a new deck and walkway on a float boat at Dave's Oakland home. Also assisting on the backyard project are Dave Stolz of Oakland and Phillip Stolz of Paris. Once the work is done, the McQueens will move the boat to Fox Harbor on Lake Shelbyville.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
History Corner: A Look Back
1963: Children watch a parade in honor of Lake Shelbyville.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
History Corner: A Look Back
1975: Lake Shelbyville began to look a bit like summer with fishers and wanderers to the shores and campgrounds.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1986: Erik Shambo, center, tries on a helicopter pilot's helmet that has night-vision goggles. Assisting him are John, left and Jason Shambo at Lake Shelbyville Armed Forces Day.
H&R file photo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!