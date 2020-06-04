Pedestrian fatally injured after being struck by car in Shelby County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SHELBYVILLE — An 84-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning along Illinois 16 near 2008 East Road in Shelby County.

According to an Illinois State Police news release, the man entered the roadway at 5:13 a.m. while retrieving his mail and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Briar True, 25, of Neoga.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified by authorities, died at the scene. True was not injured.

State Police said the crash is still under investigation.

