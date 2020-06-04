You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pedestrian fatally injured after being struck by car in Shelby County
0 comments
breaking

Pedestrian fatally injured after being struck by car in Shelby County

{{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — An 84-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning along Illinois 16 near 2008 East Road in Shelby County.

According to an Illinois State Police news release, the man entered the roadway at 5:13 a.m. while retrieving his mail and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Briar True, 25, of Neoga.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified by authorities, died at the scene. True was not injured.

State Police said the crash is still under investigation.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Photos of Lake Shlebyviille

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News