Pedestrian injured while Decatur police investigating earlier accident

DECATUR — Decatur police were on the scene of an accident when a pedestrian was hit by another car, causing life threatening injuries, officials said.

At approximately 8:47 p.m. Sunday, officers were investigating a DUI accident in the 1100 block of West South Side Drive. Squad cars were facing eastbound on the south side of the street with their emergency lights activated, according to a Decatur police news release.

"A tow truck was parked facing west in the center turn lane with yellow flashing warning lights activated," the police stated.

During the stop, a 50-year-old female from Greenbrier, Tenn., crossed South Side Drive from the south to the north side of the street, approaching the squad cars.

A 1993 Chevy Caprice Classic, driven by a 66-year-old Decatur resident, was traveling west on South Side Drive in the outside westbound lane.

"The Chevy struck the pedestrian with the front passenger side bumper," the police report stated. "The Chevy continued west on West South Side Drive, leaving the scene, but returned approximately one to two minutes later."

The pedestrian was transported to local hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevy was not injured and was not under the influence of alcohol. The pedestrian had a blood alcohol level of .166.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

