Pekin woman killed in Interstate 70 crash involving semitruck

VANDALIA — A 54-year-old Pekin woman was killed Friday after the car she was riding in struck a semitruck that was stuck in the median, Illinois State Police said.

The accident happened at 6:19 a.m. along westbound Interstate 70 near Vandalia.

According to a news release, the driver of the semitruck, Jordan Nelson, 30, of Altamont, said he was forced off the south side of the roadway into the median by an unknown semitruck he was passing.

State police said a car driven by Steven L. Kelly, 56, of Pekin was behind Nelson and passing a semitruck when it struck the passenger side of the Nelson truck. State police said the cab of the Nelson semitruck was partially blocking the left lane after becoming stuck in the median.

State police said Steven and Alesia Kelly were transported by helicopter to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, where Alesia Kelly died.

Nelson was ticketed for improper lane usage.

