Persistent borrower, who bugs 72-year-old Decatur woman, catches attention of police

DECATUR — A persistent borrower of money, who recently tried his luck again by knocking on a 72-year-old Decatur woman’s windows at 3 a.m. Saturday, has caught the attention of Decatur police after the woman complained.

Sgt. Timothy Maxwell said the 49-year-old man, who is known to the woman who lives in the Park City Manufactured Home Community and has borrowed money from her before, is unusually persistent.

“He knocked on her door, she didn't answer, and then he started knocking on the window and then started knocking on the front door again,” said Maxwell. “He just keeps kind of bugging her for money, it sounds like.”

The incident is listed in police reports as a case of “disorderly conduct/breach of the peace” and Maxwell said police will be talking to the would-be borrower.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

