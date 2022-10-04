Persistent Decatur drug dealer gets 10 year sentence

DECATUR — A female Decatur drug dealer, caught with methamphetamine while on probation from a previous sentence for trafficking the drug, has been sent to prison for 10 years.

Madison M. Scurlock, 24, pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court to a charge of dealing meth, a Class X felony.

She previously denied the charge and her case had been scheduled for a pretrial hearing Sept. 28. But court records show she changed her mind and switched her plea to guilty in an unscheduled hearing Aug. 17.

Scurlock’s criminal record shows she was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing in meth in December of 2020. And she was on parole from that sentence when a Decatur police patrol pulled her over for a traffic infraction May 25.

A sworn affidavit said she told officers she had “an ounce of meth in the vehicle” and the drug was found in her car. Police said it was an amount consistent with drug dealing.

Another traffic stop July 8 saw Scurlock tell officers that this time she had “a couple of ounces” in her car. Police said they seized a total of nearly 2½ ounces of the drug (69.2 grams) along with a digital scale.

Officer Jacob Stewart, who signed an affidavit about this arrest, said: “She advised a pound of methamphetamine (453 grams) was purchased for $1,500 and she had the intention of selling the remaining 69.2 grams I had located on her this day.”