Persistent Decatur meth dealer is back behind bars, police report

DECATUR — Police accuse Madison M. Scurlock of being a very persistent methamphetamine dealer in Decatur.

Macon County Circuit Court records show that the 24-year-old woman pleaded guilty to dealing in meth and was sentenced to three years in prison in December of 2020.

Illinois Department of Corrections records indicate she was paroled on February 28 of this year and, on May 25, she was stopped by Decatur police for a traffic infraction.

“Scurlock was requested to exit the vehicle and, upon her exit, she made the statement she had an ounce of methamphetamine in the vehicle,” said Detective Jason Hesse, who signed a sworn affidavit.

“The methamphetamine was located in the vehicle by officers and was found to weigh approximately 21.9 grams with packaging. Based on detectives' prior training and experience, the amount of methamphetamine located is consistent with a distribution amount.”

Another traffic stop on July 8 led to Scurlock announcing to officers that, this time, she “had a couple of ounces” of the illegal drug in her bag inside the car. A second affidavit, signed by Officer Jacob Stewart, said police found three packets of meth: two weighing 29.2 grams each and one of 10.8 grams. They also found a digital scale in Sculock’s bag.

“The amount of suspected methamphetamine, along with the digital scale, is indicative of narcotic distribution,” said Stewart.

The officer said Scurlock admitted she was dealing again. “She advised a pound of methamphetamine (453 grams) was purchased for $1,500 and she had the intention of selling the remaining 69.2 grams I had located on her on this day,” Stewart added.

Scurlock has now been charged with two counts of dealing in meth and is due in court for a preliminary hearing August 3. Macon County Jail records checked Thursday showed she remained in custody in lieu of bail set at $200,000, requiring her to post a bond of $20,000 to be released.