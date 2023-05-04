DECATUR — Donald B. Robinson, who was accused of terrorizing his Decatur ex-girlfriend with death threats and round-the-clock pestering, will now have to leave her alone — he’s been sent to prison for a year.

Robinson pleaded guilty to violating an order of protection while having a previous conviction for domestic battery.

Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith handed down the sentence when Robinson, 34, appeared before him on Tuesday. The judge also said he will be subject to a four year period of mandatory supervised release once he gets out of prison.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police said Robinson had repeatedly violated an order of protection taken out by his 32-year-old girlfriend January 10: police listed five occasions of him in violation between March 11 and March 31 alone.

The girlfriend told officers she would find Robinson hammering on the windows of her home before 6 a.m. shouting “Pick up the phone. I will kill you.” He then smashed the rear window in her van as well as following her to restaurants and bombarding her with text messages threatening to kill her.

Court records show he had pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic battery on January 26 and was sentenced to 22 days in jail, but that sentence was canceled out with credit for 22 days previously spent in custody after he had been arrested.

Robinson got a one month credit against his one year sentence for time spent in custody since his latest arrest on April 1.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson