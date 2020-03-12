1 person tested in Macon County so far for coronavirus; result negative

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department said Thursday that one person has been tested so far for the novel coronavirus, and the result came back negative.

Carol Carlton, the Director of Clinical Nursing Services for the department, said the test specimen was sent off earlier this week to the Illinois Department of Public Health and the result also returned this week.

“With IDPH, it’s close to a 24-hour turnaround (for results),” Carlton said.

Nationwide, more than 8,000 specimens have been gathered for testing since the outbreak of the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.