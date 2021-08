DECATUR — Macon County Health Department is experiencing technical difficulties with its telephone lines and currently cannot accept calls.

According to an email from Krystle Temple, the county health educator, the office’s phone service is having issues connecting to outside calls.

She also said they are working to fix the problem and are asking for the public to be patient while they work on getting service back.

This story will be updated.

