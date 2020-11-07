 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Crews respond to Decatur motel fire
PHOTOS: Crews respond to Decatur motel fire

Sandy's fire

Crews respond to Sandy's Motel in Decatur on Friday. 

 PROVIDED BY DECATUR FIRE DEPARTMENT
Fire

Crews respond to Sandy's Motel on Friday. 

DECATUR — Crews on Friday night put out a fire in a Decatur motel. 

The fire at the Sandy's Motel, 675 E. Pershing Road, was reported at 6:20 p.m., the Decatur Fire Department said in a statement early Saturday. 

Crews put out the fire and prevented it from spreading to other rooms. 

The State Fire Marshal Office is investigating. No injuries were reported. 

