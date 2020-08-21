 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Decatur police seek help in catching car burglary suspect
DECATUR— Police are looking to identify a car burglary suspect.

The burglary happened in the 700 block of West Prairie Avenue, according to a Thursday Facebook post by the Decatur Police Department. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

