Photos: South Shores Kroger closed by Macon County Health Department
Photos: South Shores Kroger closed by Macon County Health Department

South Shores Kroger

The Macon County Health Department temporarily closed the South Shores Kroger.

DECATUR — The South Shores Kroger has been temporarily closed by the Macon County Health Department.

During an April 7 inspection, an inspector found mouse droppings in two areas, according to a department report. Complaints were made in January and March of rodent feces and chewed boxes, the report said. 

The store manager was present during the April 7 inspection. A pest control service was contacted for an emergency service.

"Failure to reduce risk of removal droppings, cleaning, sanitization of package food shelving, and proof of pest control services will result in closure of facility due to potential risk of pathogens associated with rodents," the inspection report said.

A follow-up inspection was scheduled for Wednesday.

Download PDF Macon County Kroger health inspection report

Attempts to contact the South Shores Kroger by phone were unanswered on Wednesday. 

The latest report is expected later today.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

