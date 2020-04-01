You are the owner of this article.
PHOTOS: Truck hits pole, IDOT sign blocks downtown Decatur street
PHOTOS: Truck hits pole, IDOT sign blocks downtown Decatur street

SIGNS OF TROUBLE

Employees of the Illinois Department of Transportation prepare to remove a pole that was hit by a truck Wednesday. Matt Newell, the city's public works director, said a grain truck hit the pole, which holds signs that hang over Eldorado Street at the intersection with Main Street.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Illinois Department of Transportation is working to remove a pole that was hit by a truck Wednesday, Decatur officials say. 

Matt Newell, the city's public works director, said a grain truck hit the pole, which holds signs that hang over Eldorado Street. 

"The property is owned by IDOT so they will figure out what they need and replace it," Newell said. 

Information about the driver is unknown at this time. Officials from the Decatur Police Department were not immediately available to comment.

MISDIRECTION

Motorists unsure where they were going weren't going to get any help from these signs along Eldorado Street near the intersection with Main Street which are a little out of sorts after the pole holding them was struck by grain truck Wednesday afternoon.
SIGNS OF TROUBLE

Part of a pole that holds directional signs over Eldorado Street near its intersection with Main Street came to rest on the roadway after being struck Wednesday afternoon by a grain truck, officials said.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

