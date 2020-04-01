PHOTOS: Truck hits pole, IDOT sign blocks downtown Decatur street

DECATUR — The Illinois Department of Transportation is working to remove a pole that was hit by a truck Wednesday, Decatur officials say.
Matt Newell, the city's public works director, said a grain truck hit the pole, which holds signs that hang over Eldorado Street.
"The property is owned by IDOT so they will figure out what they need and replace it," Newell said.
You have free articles remaining.
Information about the driver is unknown at this time. Officials from the Decatur Police Department were not immediately available to comment.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!