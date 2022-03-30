Picture of former student on school's Facebook page leads Decatur police to accused attempted murderer

DECATUR — A 17-year-old Decatur girl used a high school Facebook page to identify the former student who tried to kill her, a judge was told Wednesday.

The victim recognized the face of Tyrek D. Jones, also known as Tyrek D. Smith, as the 20-year-old man who had shot 10 bullets at her car, one of the shots lodging in her chest and later dug out by surgeons who managed to save her life.

Jones appeared in custody in Macon County Circuit Court pleading not guilty to charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and the aggravated discharge of a firearm. Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try Jones on all counts.

The judge had earlier listened to evidence from Decatur Police Detective Bryan Kaylor who described the shooting happening on the evening of Feb. 12 in the 3500 block of North Charles Street.

The victim had been northbound in a red Chevrolet car with two juvenile passengers when they were passed by another car traveling fast. A sworn complaint signed by Kaylor described what happened next: “(The victim and her passengers) indicated the vehicle that had just passed them abruptly stopped in front of them, and (the victim’s) red Chevrolet struck the other vehicle.

“They indicated after the crash, the front seat passenger inside the other vehicle exited the vehicle, pointed a handgun at the red Chevrolet, and fired the handgun multiple times.”

Kaylor, under questioning from Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, said police who rushed to the scene found the Chevrolet peppered with 10 bullet holes and recovered nine spent shell casings and two spent bullets.

The victim was later able to find Jones’s picture on a Facebook page for a high school's athletics page and detectives worked with the school’s assigned school resource officer to identify the defendant.

“Ultimately, was another (photo) lineup prepared with Mr. Jones and several other individuals and was that shown to (the victim) as well and did she identify from that line-up Mr. Jones as the individual who shot her?” Rueter asked Kaylor.

“Yes,” replied the detective.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders on cross-examination asked if the police had found any surveillance footage of the shooting. “We have not located anything that shows the actual shooting or anything of relevance,” Kaylor replied.

“And is there any forensic testing outstanding right now?” Sanders asked. “There is; the cartridge cases recovered at the scene have been sent to the lab and we’re getting back analysis on that,” Kaylor said.

Judge Forbes scheduled a pretrial hearing for May 3. Jones remains held at the Macon County Jail with bail set at $3 million, requiring him to pay a bond of $300,000 to be released.

