Police: 18-year-old arrested after social media threat to Eisenhower High School
breaking

DECATUR — Police arrested an 18-year-old female who is accused of making violent threats about Eisenhower High School on social media, Sgt. Adam Jahraus confirmed. 

Parents began receiving robocalls Tuesday night from the school district saying officials were aware of a threat to student safety at the school. Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout told the Herald & Review that the district was working with law enforcement and school security. 

“Decatur Police and DPS Safety and Security are working to ensure the safety of all students and have addressed the threat,” she said. 

Jahraus said the arrested woman, who is an Eisenhower student, faces a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the State's Attorney's office. 

School will be in session on Wednesday, March 4.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

