Police: 17-year-old Decatur resident fatally shot
DECATUR — Police say a 17-year-old Decatur resident died in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 1400 block of East William Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Steven Carroll in a statement said that officers responded to a report of a person being shot at 3:09 p.m. 

"Upon arrival, evidence of a shooting was located," the statement said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at (217) 424-2711 or Crimestoppers at (217) 424-8477.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

