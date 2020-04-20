You are the owner of this article.
Police: 2 injured in Decatur shooting
Police: 2 injured in Decatur shooting

DECATUR— Police say two Decatur residents were shot in their legs around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Walnut Street.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said the two male victims, ages 20 and 17, were taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

No further information is being released, he said.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Decatur and Macon County at (217) 423-8477. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

