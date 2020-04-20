Police: 2 injured in Decatur shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR— Police say two Decatur residents were shot in their legs around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Walnut Street.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said the two male victims, ages 20 and 17, were taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

No further information is being released, he said.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Decatur and Macon County at (217) 423-8477.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.