Police announce third arrest related to street gunfight in Decatur

DECATUR — Police have announced a third arrest in a Decatur street shoot-out that left three people with gunshot injuries.

The latest arrest came Wednesday evening when police, who had been searching for the 18-year-old suspect since the shooting occurred in the early hours of May 6, pulled him over in the parking lot of a business in the 1400 block of North Oakland Avenue.

A Decatur police sworn affidavit said he was armed with a loaded semi-automatic pistol with a defaced serial number. He also had 1.5 ounces of cannabis in his car, the drug held in seven individual packages.

“(He) stated he has been selling cannabis because it’s ‘part of the process,’” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Jacob Stewart.

“(He) stated he was in possession of a firearm on this day for his own protection as he had previously been robbed.”

A separate affidavit signed by Detective Jeremy Appenzeller said police had developed information from witnesses and surveillance footage that the 18-year-old was among the shooters during the May 6 gun battle.

He was booked on preliminary charges of both the aggravated discharge and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with that gunfight. Police also booked him on charges of dealing in cannabis and armed violence stemming from his arrest Wednesday.

The May 6 violence occurred in a parking lot behind the businesses in the 100 block of South Oakland Avenue.

Appenzeller said one of the other shooters, who was wounded and later arrested for gun crimes, had also named the 18-year-old as a participant. A check of Macon County Jail records showed the 18-year-old remains in custody with bail set at $250,000, requiring a bond of $25,000 for him to be released.

A 14-year-old boy has also been charged with both the aggravated unlawful use of and the aggravated discharge of a weapon related to the May 6 incident. The child was arrested Tuesday after being sought in the unrelated shooting and wounding of a 49-year-old Decatur man on the night of April 26.

The boy is being held in the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

