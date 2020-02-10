Police arrest Decatur man on parole found to have multiple handguns, rifles

DECATUR — Police arrested a paroled Decatur man on multiple weapons charges after chasing him down following an attempted traffic stop, according to court documents.

In a sworn affidavit, police said the incident began shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday near Eldorado Street and Calhoun Street, where officers attempted to stop a Dodge Caravan. Police ended the chase after the vehicle failed to stop, but were told by a witness in the area where the vehicle was last seen that an unknown passenger had gotten out and took off running in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street.

Police found a 22-year-old man running in the 1200 block of East Walnut, eventually escorting him to his nearby resident. There, they searched the house and found a number of firearms, including multiple handguns and rifles, as well as boxes of live ammunition, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said the man told police he wanted an attorney, but did state that the other three people at the residence during the search did not have anything to do with what went on in the house.

He was booked into Macon County Jail, where he remained Monday afternoon without bond. He faces preliminary charges of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, aggravated possession of six to 10 stolen firearms and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney.

