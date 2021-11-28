Police arrest Decatur man who threatened woman while trying to kick in door

DECATUR — Police intervened to arrest a Decatur man after his girlfriend said he was trying to kick in the door of her home while threatening to stab her.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said patrol officers arrived in the 1400 block of North Dennis Avenue just before 12 a.m. Friday to find the 45-year-old man emerging from the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked outside.

Earles said the woman had described him being armed with a knife but officers did not find a weapon on him. She did show police threatening messages sent to her phone and Earles said a witness corroborated her story about what had been happening.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated assault and driving while under the influence of alcohol after officers found he was intoxicated.

“Later, officers went back up to the Macon County Jail because staff were going through his property when they found a secret pocket in his wallet containing cocaine,” added Earles.

The man then had a charge of drug possession added to his preliminary offences.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

