Police arrest man driving 'recklessly' in Decatur bar parking lot

DECATUR — Police called to investigate reports of a man driving recklessly in the parking lot of a Decatur bar said he turned out to be so drunk he had difficulty walking and spoke in a slurred mumble, according to a sworn affidavit.

And police said the 27-year-old driver, already having having had his driver's license felony-revoked after a DUI conviction Jan. 19, added to his new legal troubles by trying to pull away and resist arrest. He was finally taken to the ground by force and put into the back of a Macon County Sheriff’s Office squad car.

The affidavit said deputies had encountered the man after being called out to the parking lot of a bar in the 2000 block of 22nd Street at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday. “I made contact with (him) and detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath,” said Deputy Jesse Owens.

“His eyes appeared to be red and watery and his pupils appeared to be dilated. He appeared to have difficulties walking and was observed swaying while standing still. His speech was slurred and mumbled.”

Owens said the man went on to fail a series of roadside sobriety tests and then started resisting when he was told he was being arrested for DUI.

