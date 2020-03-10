Police: Burglary of former Decatur officer's property revealed in Facebook messages

DECATUR — Police say an unrelated investigation by the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office revealed a 32-year-old man's involvement in the burglary of a former Decatur police officer's garage.
In a sworn affidavit, police said a Decatur detective was contacted by the sheriff's office on Feb. 11. Cellphone data that was part of a different investigation had uncovered a Facebook conversation between a 30-year-old man and 29-year-old woman. The two mentioned that a third person, the 32-year-old man, had broken into a "cop's garage."
The conversation also indicated that the victim was the stepfather of the 30-year-old man, the affidavit said.
Decatur police contacted the victim, who had formerly worked for the police department. He said a rental property he owned on South Nelson Boulevard had been burglarized while he was out of town, the affidavit said. Items taken included an electric hedge trimmer, gas-powered pole saw and air compressor.
Police on March 4 interviewed the 32-year-old man, who was incarcerated on a separate burglary charge. He acknowledged breaking into the garage with the younger man, the affidavit said. He remained in Macon County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $80,000, meaning he must post $8,000 bond to be released.
The 30-year-old man was arrested earlier Monday by the Macon County Sheriff's Office on an unrelated charge.
Sgt. Chris Copeland said Tuesday afternoon that the investigation is continuing.
