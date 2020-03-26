You are the owner of this article.
Police: Car burglar chased down, subdued by neighbor until police arrive
Police: Car burglar chased down, subdued by neighbor until police arrive

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man caught burglarizing an unlocked vehicle in the 1500 block of West Waggoner Street was apprehended by the car owner's neighbor.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 32-year-old man was chased down by the 25-year-old male neighbor around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday near MacArthur High School, where the suspect attempted hit him and missed.

The neighbor then tackled and subdued the suspect until police arrived to take him into custody, according to police.

Macon County Jail records show the suspect was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated assault in a public place and burglary. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

The man remains jailed on $20,000 bail, meaning he must pay $2,000 for release. 

