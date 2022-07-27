Police: daughter steals money from Decatur Mom gravely ill with COVID

DECATUR — A daughter is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the account of her 66-year-old Decatur mother as the woman lay gravely ill with COVID-19, police say.

The 46-year-old daughter, from Cerro Gordo, helped herself to $1,600 from a safe and went shopping with her mother’s credit cards, racking up a bill of more than $2,500, according to a sworn affidavit filed by Decatur police.

The affidavit quotes the mother as describing how her daughter had joined a home health care firm so she could care for her after she had been left so ill she was unable to cope.

A 41-year-old son of the mother is quoted as telling police he visited his mother’s home on Feb. 24 and found her “lying in bed disheveled and unable to care for herself.”

There was no sign of the daughter, whom the mother had last seen at 7 a.m. the day before. “(The son) advised… he believed that (the daughter) thought his mother was dying,” said the affidavit, signed by Detective Bryan Kaylor.

The son told police about the missing money from the safe and Kaylor said he discovered the fraudulent charges when he pulled records from the mother’s bank account.

“DPD detectives obtained video footage from some of the businesses where the fraudulent charges were made and were able to identify (the daughter) as the one making the purchases,” Kaylor added.

Police found and arrested the daughter July 15 and she was booked on preliminary charges of the financial exploitation of an elderly person and identity theft.

Macon County Jail records show she was released July 17 after posting a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000; prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $10,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.