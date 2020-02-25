Police: Decatur felon caught with cocaine, firearm

DECATUR — Police say cocaine and a firearm were found at the residence of a Decatur man convicted of previous felony charges in Macon County.
A sworn affidavit said police executed a search warrant Monday night in a residence in the 300 block of West Leafland Avenue. Police say members of the Emergency Response Team assisted in the search.
The suspect, a 50-year-old man, was found inside along with roughly half a gram of a substance that tested positive as cocaine and digital scales, police say. According to the affidavit, the suspect told police he lived there and sold crack from the residence, but that he had no knowledge of the firearm in the residence.
He told police he had given drugs to a woman who had been at the residence that day, the affidavit said.
Detectives found a handgun in a box in a bedroom with "a document in the name of (suspect)" under the handgun, according to a sworn affidavit.
The suspect was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and manufacturing/delivering cocaine less than a gram. He was booked into Macon County Jail on Tuesday morning and is being held on a bail amount of $100,000, meaning he must post $10,000 for release.
