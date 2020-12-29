 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Decatur homeowner catches men breaking into his shed
0 comments

Police: Decatur homeowner catches men breaking into his shed

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur homeowner who feared his shed was being burgled turned out to be right, as he bumped into a man walking back from it carrying a $100 roll of roofing nails he had just stolen.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police released Tuesday said the 58-year-old homeowner had been alerted by his wife about a strange truck parked in the driveway of a neighboring house he owns in the 400 block of South 22nd Street during the evening of Dec. 10. Three men had been seen acting suspiciously nearby.

The homeowner had gone outside to confront the suspects and that is when he met the man walking back carrying the roll of 720 nails which had been inside the locked shed.

The affidavit said the homeowner asked the man where his two accomplices were and was told they had both run off down an alley. As the homeowner went to check the alley, one man bolted out of the shed and fled, and he found the other hiding alongside the building. The homeowner told them to stay put and the two remained there until police arrived, according to Officer Jacob Stewart, writing in the affidavit.

Stewart said the men who stayed identified the third who ran off and later picked the 31-year-old Decatur man out of a photo lineup. No updated information was available on charges against the two men who remained but the 31-year-old, described by Stewart as organizing the crime, was found and arrested Sunday afternoon. He was booked on a preliminary charge of burglary.

Stewart said that while the homeowner described only the nails had been stolen this time, his shed is missing hand and power tools valued at around $1,000.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the 31-year-old remained in custody with bail set at $33,000, meaning he must post $3,300 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News