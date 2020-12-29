Police: Decatur homeowner catches men breaking into his shed

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur homeowner who feared his shed was being burgled turned out to be right, as he bumped into a man walking back from it carrying a $100 roll of roofing nails he had just stolen.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police released Tuesday said the 58-year-old homeowner had been alerted by his wife about a strange truck parked in the driveway of a neighboring house he owns in the 400 block of South 22nd Street during the evening of Dec. 10. Three men had been seen acting suspiciously nearby.

The homeowner had gone outside to confront the suspects and that is when he met the man walking back carrying the roll of 720 nails which had been inside the locked shed.

The affidavit said the homeowner asked the man where his two accomplices were and was told they had both run off down an alley. As the homeowner went to check the alley, one man bolted out of the shed and fled, and he found the other hiding alongside the building. The homeowner told them to stay put and the two remained there until police arrived, according to Officer Jacob Stewart, writing in the affidavit.