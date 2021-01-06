Police: Decatur man accused of battering, not letting female friend leave hotel room

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man is accused of battering his former roommate.

Court documents say the 40-year-old suspect and the female friend met Tuesday at a hotel for his birthday and, in the middle of talking and "fooling around," she wanted to leave. While she stood packing up her items, the 40-year-old walked up to her and began punching her on the face with a closed fist, knocking the woman to the ground after about three strikes, documents say.

A sworn affidavit said the man made several attempts to bar the woman from leaving the hotel room, but he let her through the door when she started screaming. The 40-year-old was later found at the woman's residence where police found a baggie containing .8 grams of cocaine in his pants pocket.

Police reported minor injuries of bruising and a red mark on the victim's face, as well as a laceration to her upper lip.

The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of domestic battery, unlawful restraint and possession of a controlled substance. A check of jail records Wednesday to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.