Police: Decatur man accused of battery now faces charge of calling victim from jail

DECATUR — A Decatur man jailed on preliminary charges he battered two women is now in more trouble, according to police, because he called one of the victims from the jail and tried to persuade her to drop the charges.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 30-year-old inmate was re-arrested May 15 in the Macon County Jail and booked on a new preliminary charge of communicating with a victim.

The affidavit, signed by Officer Dawson Roberts, said the inmate repeatedly called the woman he is accused of punching 10 times in the head and strangling May 10.

Roberts said police found and arrested the man just after 12 a.m. May 14 on a charge of committing aggravated domestic battery while having a prior conviction for the same offense.

Later on the same morning, it’s alleged, the calls from jail started. “(The woman) stated that he has been calling her phone… attempting to get her to drop the charges on this case,” Roberts added.

“She stated he called her phone on May 14 at 9:18 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 9:43 a.m. and 9:46 a.m. She stated that he keeps telling her to ‘Come up here and drop the case’ and “Are you gonna come up here and drop charges or what?’

“She stated that he hung up on her when she told him the jail records the calls.” The woman filed a complaint with police about the calls May 15.

The man is also facing preliminary charges of theft and criminal damage in connection with a woman he has dated for four months.

A sworn affidavit said she told police he became enraged April 12 when she would not let him search through her cell phone. She is quoted as saying he punched her in the face and she fled inside her home, but he pursued her and forced his way in after smashing open the front door.

The affidavit said he grabbed and threw the phone, breaking it, before pulling her 65-inch television off the wall and smashing it onto a coffee table. He then grabbed a safe containing cash and ammunition before stealing her car, valued and fleeing.

He was booked on charges of criminal trespass, theft and criminal damage in connection with these allegations.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Monday with bail set at $180,000, requiring him to post a bond of $18,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

