Police: Decatur man arrested after punching, kicking girlfriend

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery Thursday after beating his girlfriend while drunk in the 700 block of East Orchard Street.

A sworn statement by police described the 32-year-old as striking her face with a closed fist, then holding her down by her wrists "with such force that she thought he was going to break them." He then stood up and kicked her in the face and ribs, police say.

Court documents say the woman tried to call 911 on a cell phone hidden under her pillow, prompting the suspect to strike her in the face several more times, spit in her face twice and "attempt to pour lotion in her hair."

"When she heard officers knocking at the door she attempted to free herself from him to make her way down to the door but he grabbed a hold of her and pushed her up against two closet doors and held her there," the document read.

Police say she was able to break free and answer the door, and the suspect tried to flee. He was taken into custody by an officer waiting by the back door.

The affidavit said the man battered the woman while she was in bed with their 2-year-old daughter and the victim had redness and swelling on the left side of her face while talking with police.