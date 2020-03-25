Police: Decatur man arrested for CVS, sub shop robberies

DECATUR— Police say a 26-year-old Decatur man was arrested on preliminary charges of robbing the CVS pharmacy on Friday evening and for the burglary of the Head West Sub Stop on Sunday morning.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said an investigation led to his arrest. The man had been seen by witnesses wearing a hooded coat and covering his face with a mask or scarf during each incident.

Police previously said a knife-wielding suspect threatened the staff CVS pharmacy located at 570 N. Fairview Ave. in Decatur before escaping with a quantity of cash around 7:31 p.m. Friday. In the second incident at 10:09 a.m. Sunday, police said the suspect fled after grabbing the cash register drawer and sale monitor from behind the counter at the Head West Sub Stop at 36 S. Oakland Ave.

Macon County Jail records show he was booked into custody Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of burglary and armed robbery with no firearm. Bail has not been set. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

