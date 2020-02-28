Police: Decatur man arrested for selling meth

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man was arrested Thursday evening for preliminary charges of possession and intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Court documents say members of the Decatur police and Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant around 8:35 p.m. for the 56-year-old man and his residence in the 300 block of South 19th Street. The suspect was searched and found in possession of a small nylon pouch containing a sandwich bag of a substance that later field tested positive for meth, police said. It had a total weight of 29 grams.

Detectives also searched the residence and found a black functional digital scale with a "white powdery residue" located on the dining room table, according to a sworn statement.

During an interview with police, the suspect stated he's sold meth since the end of December in quarter- to half-gram quantities, the affidavit said.

Macon County Jail records indicate the suspect was booked at 1:15 a.m. Friday on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine 15-100 grams and possession of methamphetamine 15-100 grams with intent to deliver. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

The man was being held at $200,000 bail, meaning a $20,000 bond payment is required for release.

