Police: Decatur man arrested in stolen truck pulling stolen trailer with stolen mower

DECATUR — A Decatur man was jailed on theft charges after police said they caught him driving a stolen truck pulling a stolen trailer carrying a stolen riding lawn mower.

Sworn affidavits said the pickup truck was pulled over by a Decatur police patrol May 31 and had been reported stolen in Decatur the day before.

And officers checking over the truck soon discovered that the trailer with the lawn mower it was carrying had been reported as stolen the morning of May 31. The truck had a different owner from the trailer and mower.

The 31-year-old man driving the truck is quoted by police as claiming he had borrowed the truck, a claim disputed by the owner who was called by police to come and personally identify his vehicle.

The man also claimed he had obtained the trailer and mower from a friend who had told him to help himself to items he understood to be scrap metal. But Officer Alex Amaya, who signed one of the affidavits, said the owner of the trailer and mower denied knowing the man or allowing him to take any of his property.

Amaya said police recovered other stolen items, too, including a gas can, a remote control for a window air conditioner, an air compressor, a tire iron and a vehicle muffler.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of committing theft while having a prior theft conviction and possession of stolen property.

A check Tuesday of Macon County Jail records showed he remained in custody with bail set at $18,000, requiring him to post a bond of $1,800 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.