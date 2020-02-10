Police: Decatur man arrested on drug, weapons charges

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man was arrested on drug and weapons charges early Saturday after officers saw him involved in a street drug deal.

According to a sworn affidavit, officers made contact with the 36-year-old man at 2:06 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Wood Street after they saw the drug deal. The man told police he was armed with a stolen weapon he found in the 100 block of South Oakland, the affidavit said.

The man is a convicted felon and prohibited from having a gun, the affidavit said.

Police searched the man and found an unloaded .47 semi-automatic Glock pistol attached to the man's front right waistband, along with seven live rounds of ammunition, about 1.9 grams of cocaine and about 5.6 grams of meth in his pockets, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to deliver cocaine and methamphetamine. He was booked into Macon County Jail and released Monday after posting $5,000 bond. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's office.

