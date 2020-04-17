Police: Decatur man arrested on weapons charges

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man was arrested Thursday on multiple weapons charges, including having a stolen gun with bullets that matched one used in a shots fired incident in the 1100 block of West King Street.
In a sworn affidavit, police said the 18-year-old stole a Glock 17 9mm handgun from his sister and was hiding it and a magazine loaded with seven bullets in his mother's basement. Shell casings of the same caliber were found at the scene of the shooting the evening of March 27.
Police were called on March 28 to the mother's residence in reference to an unlawful use of a weapon. According to the affidavit, the suspect's mother told police the handgun belonged to her adult daughter who has a valid FOID card.
When the woman spoke to her son about the handgun, he told her, "They were shooting at me first," the affidavit said. Police say the suspect doesn't have a valid FOID.
A law enforcement data system showed the firearm had been stolen, the affidavit said.
Macon County Jail records show the suspect was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with no eligible FOID. He is being held on $20,000 bail, meaning $2,000 is required to be released.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
