Police: Decatur man beaten, robbed in alleyway for less than $2

DECATUR — Police say a homeless man was beaten and robbed in an alley Sunday evening.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent to the 900 block of West Eldorado Street around 5:51 p.m. regarding a robbery that had occurred in alleyway between West King and Green streets.

The 29-year-old victim told police he met up with some acquaintances who had been drinking when one of them asked if he had money for more alcohol. After he refused, two of them became aggressive, shoving him down and proceeding to punch and kick him while on the ground, Copeland said. The victim suffered a bloody nose.

Police said the suspects took no more than a dollar and some change, as well as a sandwich, Gatorade and a bag of Cheetos. The men were described as black males ages 25 to 30, both standing around 5"7' and weighing 140 pounds. One had on grey sweatpants and the other wore a red stocking cap, according to police.

The incident is under investigation by the Decatur Police Department.

