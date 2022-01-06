Police: Decatur man beats and threatens to urinate on girlfriend

DECATUR — Police accused a Decatur man of beating and choking his sometime girlfriend and then threatening to urinate on her.

The 49-year-old woman is quoted as telling Decatur patrol officers that she had to “kick (him) to get him away from her” before he was able to carry out his threat.

However, a sworn affidavit said her ordeal continued: Having pushed her to the ground, the woman told police he threw “various items” at her, spat on her and then jumped on her back and wrapped one of his arms around her throat as she tried to call 911.

She is quoted as saying the 52-year-old man then began punching her in the face before successfully making a grab for her phone.

The woman had not been able to say anything but the call had connected. “Dispatch advised sounds of a struggle were heard on the phone as well as a female screaming ‘Get off of me,’” the affidavit added. “The address was obtained through ‘RapidSOS’ (a tracing system) and the apartment number was obtained from the call history associated with the phone number that called 911.”

The man had left before police arrived and officers said they found the woman with scratches and abrasions and dried blood on her lips.

“(She) opened her mouth and I was able to observe a fresh wound on the inside of her cheek,” the affidavit said. “This wound was consistent with her statement of being struck on the right side of her face.”

The woman told police she has dated the man “on and off” for about a year and he had been staying with her for two days at her apartment when the attack occurred Nov. 4. The woman said she had just gotten out of the shower when the man began yelling at her and then started assaulting her.

The affidavit said officers tracked down and arrested the man on the night of Dec. 21.

He was booked on preliminary charges of committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $13,000, meaning he must post a bond of $1,300 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

