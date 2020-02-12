Police: Decatur man cut with knife by man demanding cash

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man was cut by a man who held him at knife point while demanding money.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital at 7:01 p.m. Tuesday where the 35-year-old victim was being treated for minor knife wounds he received at his residence in the 2200 block of East Eldorado Street.

Police said the suspect was allowed entry into the residence by the victim's roommate. The suspect left for about a half hour and returned appearing to be under the influence of drugs, Copeland said.

He said the victim's roommate left the residence shortly after, leaving the suspect and victim alone together, when suddenly the suspect asked for $20. After the victim said he didn't have the money, the suspect pulled out a knife and held it to the victim's neck while threatening to kill him, according to Copeland.

Police said the victim was able to get away, but did sustain a cut on his right thumb and a laceration measuring 8 to 10 inches on his left arm. An unknown white male then entered the residence, which seemed to calm the suspect down, and the victim gathered his belongings and left, police said.

The case is currently under investigation by the Decatur Police Department.