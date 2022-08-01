Police: Decatur man high on meth during burglary

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man told them he was “high on methamphetamine” when he smashed his way into an oil change shop and stole more than $2,000 worth of replica model cars.

Shane M. Jones, 32, was being held in the Macon County Jail Monday and has yet to enter a formal plea on a charge of burglary. He is due appear Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said patrol officers were alerted by an alarm company just before 3 a.m. July 17 that a man was burglarizing the Speed Lube business at 567 W. William St. The alarm company said they had surveillance video that showed the man rummaging through boxes inside the building.

Officer Zach Wakeland, who signed the affidavit, said police arrived to find piles of replica car boxes heaped next to a dumpster on the Speed Lube lot. Wakeland said police quickly found Jones on the front porch of an apartment building in the 400 block of North College, about 200 feet away from the burgled business.

“Officers observed the security footage from the alarm company and observed that the male who stole items from inside the building was Shane Jones,” said Wakeland. “Officers observed Jones enter through a broken window on the southern side of the building and take items out through the same window.”

The owner of the business is quoted as telling police the 60 replica cars taken added up to a total value of $2,100.

“During a Mirandized interview, Jones stated that the reason he had burglarized the store was because he was high on methamphetamine,” said Wakeland.

Jones has bail set at $5,000, meaning he must post a bond of $500 to be released.