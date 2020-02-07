Police: Decatur man pulls gun on roommate, is tracked down with footprints in snow

DECATUR— A Decatur man was met by his roommate pointing a gun at him after entering through the front door of his home in the 2000 block of North Edward Street.

Court documents state the incident happened Tuesday around 11 a.m. where a handgun was pulled on the victim, who told police he thought his 20-year-old roommate was going to shoot him. The victim said he ran while threatening to call the police and his roommate fled the scene, according to a sworn affidavit.

Officers located the 20-year-old in the 1900 block of North Union Street after following footprints left in the snow where he denied possessing a gun, but admitted do an argument having taken place, police say.

Along the path, police found a "baggie containing a white, rocky substance" hidden under a bucket, later testing positive for cocaine, according to a sworn statement.

