You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Decatur man says he was beaten, knocked unconscious over cigarette
0 comments

Police: Decatur man says he was beaten, knocked unconscious over cigarette

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A 27-year-old man told police he came away with a broken jaw and other injuries after he was beaten, robbed and knocked unconscious by an unknown man. A doctor told officers the man had injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of North Pine Street and made contact with the victim, whose face was covered in blood. Copeland said the man's jaw was broken in three places and he had a bleeding laceration and knot on his forehead.

Copeland said the victim told officers he was walking home around 6 p.m. when a man yelled at him from the southeast intersection of Main and Pine streets asking for a cigarette. The victim told the man he only had one left and continued walking, at which time he said he was punched in the back of the head, knocking him unconscious.

The victim told police when he regained consciousness, he realized whoever hit him had stolen the package of cigarettes from his pants pocket, Copeland said. The victim described the man who yelled at him to be 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-7-inches or 5-foot-8-inches with a medium build and a mustache.

Copeland said police noted the man’s injuries were consistent with getting hit hard by a large object, possibly a vehicle, according to the doctor's examination. The 27-year-old had significant bruising on his back and scrapes on his hands which were actively bleeding.

The Decatur Police Department is investigating the incident.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News