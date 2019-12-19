Police: Decatur man says he was beaten, robbed over a cigarette; doctor said injuries line up with being hit by car

DECATUR — A 27-year-old man told police he came away with a broken jaw and other injuries after he was beaten and robbed by an unknown man, but a doctor told officers the man had injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of North Pine Street and made contact with the victim, whose face was covered in blood. Copeland said the man's jaw was broken in three places and he had a bleeding laceration and knot on his forehead.

Copeland said the victim told officers he was walking home around 6 p.m. when a man yelled at him from the southeast intersection of Main and Pine streets asking for a cigarette. The victim told the man he only had one left and continued walking, at which time he said he was punched in the back of the head, knocking him unconscious.

The victim told police when he regained consciousness, he realized whoever hit him had stolen the package of cigarettes from his pants pocket, Copeland said. The victim described the man who yelled at him to be 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-7-inches or 5-foot-8-inches with a medium build and a mustache.

