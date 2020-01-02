Police: Decatur man shoots hotel wall thinking he's shooting at man outside

DECATUR — A 48-year-old man told police a man was shooting at him through the window of his Decatur hotel room, so he returned gunfire, police say, but the wall he referred to had no window.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said the man was hallucinating and shot at the wall of his hotel room at the Decatur Inn, 3035 N. Water St., during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A few occupants of other rooms complained of loud banging and yelling, he said. Police arrived around 2:20 a.m., heard a man yelling for help inside a room so they entered.

Copeland said the man had fired five rounds into the north wall after claiming a man was shooting at him through the window. The window didn't exist, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers found five holes in the wall and five shell casings, Copeland said. The man was booked into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property, both subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

Bond had not been set as of Thursday morning. An estimate of cost of damage was not determined.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.